Law enforcement officers killed a wild sandhill crane in a Portage neighborhood Sunday after police said they had no remaining non-lethal options to address the nuisance animal.
In a press release Tuesday, the Portage Police Department said law enforcement officers at 4:40 p.m. Sunday harvested the crane near Brittingham Court and Hamilton Street in the city of Portage.
According to the release, the crane had damaged properties in the neighborhood for more than a year.
"The Portage Police Department and local residents have attempted numerous non-lethal methods to deter the crane from causing damage, all of which have been exhausted and unsuccessful," the release stated.
Not all of the neighbors supported the action.
"This crane has been apart of our neighborhood for many years," Jamie Gohde posted on Facebook. "The neighborhood children look forward to hand feeding this bird and its mate every summer."
The Portage Police Department in April awarded a permit from the U.S. Department of the Interior, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to harvest no more than two sandhill cranes in the neighborhood between April 29 and March 31, 2020.
The United States Department of the Interior, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service assisted the Portage Police Department on scene.
