At least one person was flown by Flight For Life from the scene of a vehicle crash on Highway 33 at Breezy Point Road Tuesday.

The crash, around 4:10 p.m., involved at least two vehicles. Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt posted to Facebook that Highway 33 from Ireland Road to Spruce Road is temporarily closed. Breezy Point Road is also closed at Highway 33. He advised drivers to avoid Highway 33 between Fox Lake and Beaver Dam.

This story will be updated when more information is available.