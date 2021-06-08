Crash closes Highway 33 west of Horicon

DAILY CITIZEN STAFF
State Highway 33 is closed due to a crash involving a dump truck and a semi between Highway 26 and the city of Horicon.
Traffic is being detoured. Avoid the area, and use an alternate route if you need to travel in this area today.
One of the drivers in this crash is in serious condition and was transported from the scene by EMS. A press release will be sent out providing further information later this afternoon at such time as the roadway is reopened. No further information will be available regarding this incident until that time.
