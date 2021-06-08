 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crash closes Highway 33 west of Horicon
0 Comments
breaking top story

Crash closes Highway 33 west of Horicon

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Highway 33 crash

State Highway 33 is closed due to a crash involving a dump truck and a semi between Highway 26 and the city of Horicon. Traffic is being detoured. Avoid the area, and use an alternate route if you need to travel in this area today.

 DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

State Highway 33 is closed due to a crash involving a dump truck and a semi between Highway 26 and the city of Horicon.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Traffic is being detoured. Avoid the area, and use an alternate route if you need to travel in this area today.

One of the drivers in this crash is in serious condition and was transported from the scene by EMS. A press release will be sent out providing further information later this afternoon at such time as the roadway is reopened. No further information will be available regarding this incident until that time.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Apple shows new software for iPhone, other gadgets

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jahn, Ezra
Obituaries

Jahn, Ezra

PORTAGE – Ezra Jahn, age 17, of Portage, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 31, 2021.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News