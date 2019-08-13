An incident in which a car crashed into the side of a house near Columbus and pinned a woman in her bedroom has authorities brainstorming how to address intoxicated driving and warning people of a roadway where multiple accidents have occurred.
Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner described the Aug. 5 crash as "really strange" to the county's Public Safety Committee on Monday.
"She was really pinned in there, thank God no one was killed in this, but it just shows you the problem of drunken driving and drugged driving," Brandner said.
Brandner said his deputies arrested 29 impaired drivers in a span of just 30 days prior to the meeting.
"Until we get a handle on impaired driving, we're gonna continue to see some things like this," Brandner said.
Columbia County Traffic Safety Commission member Chuck Miller said Friday the car launched over a nearby septic mound and landed in the house at N279 Highway 89.
A woman was trapped inside her bedroom, but not injured, after a car crashed through the side of her home at N279 Highway 89 early Sunday morn…
Wisconsin Department of Transportation Traffic Safety Engineer Ryan Mayer told the Traffic Safety Commission on Friday that in the last 10 years, 10 accidents have occurred along the Highway 89 curve.
Of those 10 crashes, Mayer said, all but one were caused by snow or ice, not alcohol.
"It's not unusual for a car to leave the roadway," Columbia County Sheriff's Lt. and commission chairman Todd Horn said. "The unusual thing is it hit a house."
Miller said he saw news reports including comments from the property owner and the people who rent it stating on three separate occasions, drunken drivers have crashed into that house since they've owned it.
Mayer told the commission the Department of Transportation could look back as far as 1994 to confirm whether other incidents have occurred at the same address.
"I think this is a pretty extreme case," Mayer said.
Horn said some residents in the area have asked whether the state could build guard rails along Highway 89 to prevent similar crashes in the future.
Horn said a 35 mph advisory sign is posted on Highway 89 near where the Aug. 5 crash occurred, but he suggested more signs could help warn drivers ahead of time about the sharp curve in the road.
The matter of whether to install additional signs will be listed on the commission's next meeting agenda, Horn said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)