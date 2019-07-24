For 20 years, members of the Columbia County’s Association for Home and Community Education have made and sold cream puffs at the Columbia County Fair.
While fair attendees get to enjoy the classic Wisconsin fair food, association members are able to raise money to fund scholarships and donations to different charities and community services around the county through the sales.
Raising money isn't the only reason the volunteers get involved.
“The reason I do it is because it gives you a chance to meet with other members,” said volunteer Marilyn Bradly. “We do a lot of nice things for the community.”
Ingredients for the cream filling come from Sassy Cow, a creamery in Columbus, and shells are provided from Piggly Wiggly in Pardeeville. Cream puffs will be available at the Columbia County fair through Sunday for $3 in the Bidwell Building.
The group began selling cream puffs at the fair to consolidate its fundraising efforts. Before that, members held multiple fundraisers throughout the year, but decided it would be easier to have everyone volunteer at one event, according to member Mary Beahm.
The organization chooses different charities to donate to each year. This year's will be chosen in the fall. While the group started selling cream puffs just at the county fair, it has expanded sales to the Taste of Portage and Corn Carnival in Randolph.
The group regularly supports Wisconsin Bookworms with its cream puff sales, and members of the organization volunteer to read books to elementary-aged kids around the county. The organization also provides a set of books to about 200 children.
“We partner with Wisconsin Public Television, and University Extension, and in Columbia County we have 200 kids,” said executive board member Bobbie Goodman. “And we get to go and read to them, and give them books.”
The group also provides scholarships to high school students who have relatives in the organization and others from around the county. Home and Community Education members plan to issue Youth Encouragement awards to 4-H participants in categories like food and nutrition, clothing, baking, home environment and child development.
