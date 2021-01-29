Crews respond to two factory fires in Beaver Dam Friday

Beaver Dam fire crews responded to two factory fires Friday following an apartment fire the evening before.

According to information provided by the Beaver Dam Fire Department, the department received notification of a fire alarm at Metalcraft, 2020 N. Spring St., around 9:47 a.m. Dispatchers learned there was smoke in the building and people inside were being evacuated.

Fire units found heavy smoke in the production area of the evacuated building. Firefighters located a stubborn fire in a metal dust collection unit in the factory. Crews used fire extinguishers to eventually put out the fire. The department noted that water is only used a last resort because it could cause additional damage to machinery. The fire department's hovercraft was used to help ventilate smoke. No injuries were reported.

The fire caused production to pause temporarily and most employees were released for the day.

Hammes Fire and Safety provided additional fire extinguishers. Hustisford Fire and Watertown EMS covered for the city while crews were on scene. Beaver Dam units remained at the site until 11:38 a.m. before responding to another fire at Kirsh Foundry, joining Hustisford crews.