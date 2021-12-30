 Skip to main content
Crews to start pilot lights following Juneau gas leak
Crews to start pilot lights following Juneau gas leak

Gas leak near Juneau

Emergency vehicles block access to Juneau at the intersection of Highways 26 and 33 Wednesday evening. A significant leak of natural gas occurred following an afternoon car crash one mile north of the city.

 Kelly Simon

Re-lights of customer pilot lights has begun in Burnett and Minnesota Junction, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office. Re-lights will begin in Juneau at about 10:45 a.m.

Alliant Energy will have 70 technicians going door to door in Juneau. If no one is home they will leave a door hanger.

They ask for the public’s patience as they will go to every customer’s home and business. Customers will also be getting a mass contact notification from Alliant Energy.

Gas was shut off Wednesday for 1,100 homes in the city of Juneau following a traffic crash that led to a large gas leak. Evacuations of a one-mile radius occurred.

A warming shelter was established at Horicon High School, 841 Gray St., Horicon.

