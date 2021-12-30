Crews to start pilot lights following Juneau gas leak

Re-lights of customer pilot lights has begun in Burnett and Minnesota Junction, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office. Re-lights will begin in Juneau at about 10:45 a.m.

Alliant Energy will have 70 technicians going door to door in Juneau. If no one is home they will leave a door hanger.

They ask for the public’s patience as they will go to every customer’s home and business. Customers will also be getting a mass contact notification from Alliant Energy.

Gas was shut off Wednesday for 1,100 homes in the city of Juneau following a traffic crash that led to a large gas leak. Evacuations of a one-mile radius occurred.

A warming shelter was established at Horicon High School, 841 Gray St., Horicon.