$100,000 cash bond set for Beaver Dam man charged in fatal crash

JUNEAU – Bond was set at $100,000 cash for a 35-year-old Beaver Dam man accused of causing a fatal three-vehicle crash July 30 while driving under the influence.
Dustin Vandergalien faces 14 charges including homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle while having prior intoxicated-related convictions, injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, and five counts of causing injury while intoxicated. He could face up to 40 years in prison for the homicide charge alone.
Vandergalien appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim Tuesday.
Vandergalien was driving a 2008 Chrysler 300 sedan around 6:40 p.m., July 30, on Highway E near Swan Road. According to the criminal complaint, Vandergalien crossed the center line and struck a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox headed in the opposite direction. The Chrysler then struck a 2007 Ford Focus that had been behind the Equinox.
Gavin Rivas, 22, Orfordville, died following the crash.
Rivas was a front-seat passenger in the Ford, which was driven by Blake Mejaki, 21, of Mayville. Mejaki was flown from the scene by Med Flight to University Hospital in Madison with injuries that were not life-threatening. Dustin Frederick, 22, Iron Ridge, and a 16-year-old Mayville girl, who were passengers in the back seat of the Ford, were both taken to Aurora Summit Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Vandergalien was flown from the scene by Med Flight to University Hospital with injuries there were considered life-threatening.
The driver of the Equinox, Regina Alexaieff, 34, North Fond du Lac, was treated for injuries at Marshfield Medical Center -- Beaver Dam. Her passengers, Kevin Kutz, 39, Slinger, and a 12-year-old child were not injured.
According to the criminal complaint, Vandergalien told deputies that he had been drinking a few mixers and emergency responders found Adderall in the vehicle that Vandergalien said he was prescribed.
Chemical tests for Vandergalien were completed by the Wisconsin State Hygiene Lab and received by law enforcement on May 20. The results indicated Vandergalien’s blood contained amounts of alcohol, a metabolite of cocaine and a trace amount of fentanyl.
Vandergalien had previously been convicted of driving while intoxicated in 2008 and 2015.
Vandergalien has a preliminary hearing scheduled on June 11.
As conditions of bond, Vandergalien may not have direct or indirect contact with the victims or their families. He may not use, possess or control any controlled substances (without a valid prescription therefore) or drug paraphernalia, nor be in the presence of anyone who does. He must maintain absolute sobriety. He may not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcohol. He may not operate a motor vehicle without the permission of court and may not leave the state while the case is pending.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
