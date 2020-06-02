$100,000 cash bond set for Beaver Dam man charged in fatal crash

Vandergalien was flown from the scene by Med Flight to University Hospital with injuries there were considered life-threatening.

The driver of the Equinox, Regina Alexaieff, 34, North Fond du Lac, was treated for injuries at Marshfield Medical Center -- Beaver Dam. Her passengers, Kevin Kutz, 39, Slinger, and a 12-year-old child were not injured.

According to the criminal complaint, Vandergalien told deputies that he had been drinking a few mixers and emergency responders found Adderall in the vehicle that Vandergalien said he was prescribed.

Chemical tests for Vandergalien were completed by the Wisconsin State Hygiene Lab and received by law enforcement on May 20. The results indicated Vandergalien’s blood contained amounts of alcohol, a metabolite of cocaine and a trace amount of fentanyl.

Vandergalien had previously been convicted of driving while intoxicated in 2008 and 2015.

Vandergalien has a preliminary hearing scheduled on June 11.

As conditions of bond, Vandergalien may not have direct or indirect contact with the victims or their families. He may not use, possess or control any controlled substances (without a valid prescription therefore) or drug paraphernalia, nor be in the presence of anyone who does. He must maintain absolute sobriety. He may not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcohol. He may not operate a motor vehicle without the permission of court and may not leave the state while the case is pending.

