2 men arrested for drunk driving in crash Saturday in Pacific Township

PACIFIC TOWNSHIP -- Two men were arrested for drunk driving Saturday after they allegedly crashed into each other in Pacific Township.

Columbia County dispatch received a call at 2:22 a.m. regarding the accident near the intersection of Highway 16 and Dunning Road where one of the drivers had fled the scene into a wooded area while law enforcement responded to the scene, Sheriff Roger Brandner said.

Deputies began a K9 search of the wooded area and eventually located and arrested Joseph Gay, 59, Madison for sixth-offense OWI and felony bail jumping. Gay remains in custody at Columbia County Jail awaiting his court proceedings.

The driver of the other vehicle -- James Wilkens, 28, Beaver Dam -- was also arrested for OWI, first offense, and eventually released to a responsible party.

Investigation determined that Gay was traveling westbound on Highway 16 when he crossed over the center line and hit Wilkens, who was driving eastbound on Highway 16, Brandner said. There were no injuries in the crash.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Divine Savior EMS and Blystone's Towing.

Online court records show Gay was charged with his fifth or sixth OWI in July 2019 in Columbia County and returns to court for that charge July 30.

