2 prisoners escape CCI in Portage

Two prisoners escaped Thursday from Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, according to Sheriff Roger Brandner.

"At this point we have numerous law enforcement officers searching the area," Brandner said in an email at 6:23 a.m. "We are getting the updated photographs and names of the escaped prisoners out to the public. The best thing to do right now is lock your doors stay inside and contact the sheriff's office if you see any suspicious persons."

Their names are James Robert Newman, 37, and Thomas E. Deering, 46.

Residents in the area received automated phone calls about the prison escape and were urged to lock their doors at approximately 6:12 a.m. today.

The sheriff's office phone number is 608-742-4166.

Both inmates had escaped from custody before.