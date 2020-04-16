2 prisoners escape CCI in Portage

Two prisoners escaped Thursday from Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, according to Sheriff Roger Brandner.
"At this point we have numerous law enforcement officers searching the area," Brandner said in an email at 6:23 a.m. "We are getting the updated photographs and names of the escaped prisoners out to the public. The best thing to do right now is lock your doors stay inside and contact the sheriff's office if you see any suspicious persons."
Their names are James Robert Newman, 37, and Thomas E. Deering, 46.
Residents in the area received automated phone calls about the prison escape and were urged to lock their doors at approximately 6:12 a.m. today.
The sheriff's office phone number is 608-742-4166.
Both inmates had escaped from custody before.
Newman escaped from a supervised living facility in Jackson County on July 17, 2012, according to state Department of Corrections’ inmate records. He was located and placed in a supervised living facility July 24, 2012 in Florida and then returned to Jackson County in October 2013. He was eventually found guilty in Jackson County on felony charges of escape (sentenced to six years in state prison), kidnapping (sentenced to 25 years in state prison) and theft of movable property (sentenced to six years).
Newman was initially found guilty in Brown County in 2009 on six felony counts of discharging a firearm in a vehicle or building, according to online court records. His probation for these charges was revoked in 2011 and State Department of Corrections’ inmate records show that he has been imprisoned since 2011 and was at CCI since November 2018.
Deering had escaped from Waupun Correctional Institution Oct. 4, 2002 and was placed in custody again on Dec. 1, 2002.
Deering had been found guilty in 2001 in Milwaukee County on felony charges of burglary (sentenced to 10 years in state prison), kidnapping (sentenced to five years in state prison) and three counts of second-degree sexual assault, use of force (sentenced to 15 years in state prison for each charge).
This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.