$500,000 bail set for man charged with attempted murder after North Freedom shooting

The homeowners told dispatch workers as the incident unfolded that they had locked themselves in the basement. One of the homeowners said he had grabbed his rifle after he realized Dickson was shooting at them.

According to the homeowners’ statements in the complaint, Dickson had walked to their bedroom with his gun and a flashlight. The man said he felt Dickson was planning to kill them. He said Dickson then turned to look down from the top of the basement stairs and saw the man, firing at his head. A bullet mark was found along a wall feet from where the man’s head had been and he told deputies he saw the flash of Dickson’s gun, according to the complaint. The man shot at Dickson in response, he said in the complaint.

Interviews with two others at the Reedsburg residence where Dickson had been staying revealed that he had likely been drinking throughout the day and was found around midnight shooting a gun outside the home. A woman who told him to stop over concerns of upsetting neighbors said to deputies that Dickson had been talking about his parent and stepparent. According to the complaint, the woman said her Taurus “Judge” pistol was secured in her room, but a search by authorities found it was missing. She identified the weapon as the one Dickson used through photographs taken at the scene.