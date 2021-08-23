$60,000 cash bond set after OWI arrest of Fox Lake man

JUNEAU – A 50-year-old Fox Lake man was placed a $60,000 cash bond on Monday following being involved in a chase during the early hours of Saturday which ended in his arrest for 5th or 6th offense of drunken driving.

Jeremy Boerson also faces felony charges of a vehicle fleeing or eluding an officer, bail jumping and a misdemeanor charge of resisting or obstructing an officer. He could face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty of all the charges.

Boerson appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim. As conditions of his bond, Boerson must maintain absolute sobriety and shall not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages. He also may not operate a motor vehicle without permission from the court or leave the state.

According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy checked on an assist motorist complaint on Saturday at 2:24 a.m. on Highway 26 near St. Ann Road. Boerson was asleep in the driver’s seat, and the deputy believed he was impaired. While the deputy was waiting for back up, Boerson fled. The deputy followed Boerson, who was traveling approximately the speed limit and obeying traffic signs.