60-year-old Sauk City man charged with 7th OWI

A Sauk City man was charged Thursday with his seventh OWI after telling the officer who pulled him over that he hadn’t been drinking, but he was “working on it.”

Thomas Joseph Stoikes, 60, faces up to nearly 26 years in prison and fines up to $60,000.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Sauk County Circuit Court, Sauk Prairie Police Officer Jess Hansen saw a red pickup truck at 9:30 p.m. June 13 driving along Madison Street at about 10 mph, increasing speed slightly as the driver turned west onto Hemlock Street without using his blinker.

When Hansen pulled Stoikes over, he handed the officer two cards that were not his driver’s license and spoke with slurred speech, according to the complaint. When the officer asked how much he had to drink that night, Stoikes allegedly responded by saying, “Nothing yet, but I’m working on it.”

The officer asked Stoikes to exit his truck and noticed he was unsteady, but Stoikes repeatedly said he had not been drinking after being asked about his alcohol intake that day. After failing field sobriety tests, Stoikes was taken to the Sauk Prairie Hospital for a blood draw.