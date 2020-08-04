60-year-old Sauk City man charged with 7th OWI

A Sauk City man was charged Thursday with his seventh OWI after telling the officer who pulled him over that he hadn’t been drinking, but he was “working on it.”
Thomas Joseph Stoikes, 60, faces up to nearly 26 years in prison and fines up to $60,000.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Sauk County Circuit Court, Sauk Prairie Police Officer Jess Hansen saw a red pickup truck at 9:30 p.m. June 13 driving along Madison Street at about 10 mph, increasing speed slightly as the driver turned west onto Hemlock Street without using his blinker.
When Hansen pulled Stoikes over, he handed the officer two cards that were not his driver’s license and spoke with slurred speech, according to the complaint. When the officer asked how much he had to drink that night, Stoikes allegedly responded by saying, “Nothing yet, but I’m working on it.”
The officer asked Stoikes to exit his truck and noticed he was unsteady, but Stoikes repeatedly said he had not been drinking after being asked about his alcohol intake that day. After failing field sobriety tests, Stoikes was taken to the Sauk Prairie Hospital for a blood draw.
Test results received from the state lab of hygiene July 12 showed his blood alcohol content was 0.166% from the draw that day. Court records show Stoikes was convicted of driving while intoxicated charges in August 1989, March 1995, December 1996, October 1996 and March 1998, as well as an implied consent conviction in North Carolina in July 1993.
Stoikes was charged with felony counts of OWI, driving with a prohibited alcohol content and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer. He is scheduled to make an initial appearance Aug. 12 in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.