69-year-old woman dies after crash with semi on Highway 73 in village of Marshall

A 69-year-old woman is dead after she crashed into a semi truck on Highway 73 in the village of Marshall Wednesday morning, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.
The woman driving a 2019 Subaru Forester was traveling westbound on Interstate 94 then exited onto Highway 73 at around 10 a.m., State Patrol said. She was turning northbound on Highway 73 when she came into contact with a 2016 Volvo truck tractor with a semi unit attached that was traveling northbound on Highway 73.
She was taken to UW Hospital where she later died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The name of the woman was not immediately released pending notification of family.
The driver of the semi was not injured.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office, Marshall fire and EMS and Deer Grove EMS also responded to the scene.
