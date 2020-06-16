You are the owner of this article.
73-year-old Poynette woman accused of choking 12-year-old
73-year-old Poynette woman accused of choking 12-year-old

Scales of Justice
iSTOCK PHOTO

A 73-year-old Poynette woman is charged with child abuse for allegedly choking a 12-year-old girl during an argument.

Florence E. Schmudlach faces up to six years in prison for the felony and has a pretrial conference Aug. 24 in Columbia County Circuit Court.

According to the criminal complaint, Schmudlach and the girl got into an argument Friday at a residence in the village of Poynette and this led to Schmudlach slapping the girl in the face. They continued to fight and Schmudlach pushed the girl onto a bed until the girl felt like she couldn’t breathe. The victim stated she thought she was going to pass out and so she dug her fingernails into Schmudlach’s arms. The victim said she and Schmudlach have fought for the past two or three years.

Schmudlach admitted to law enforcement that she got into a fight with the girl and had slapped and choked her. She said the girl grabbed onto Schmudlach with her sharp fingernails, causing her to bleed. Schmudlach said she then took the girl’s forearms and pushed her onto the bed for 30 seconds to a minute, during which time the girl did not fight or say anything.

Schmudlach is free on a $2,500 signature bond. 

Florence Schmudlach

Schmudlach

