Adams County Sheriff's Office requests charges against two men in drug overdose deaths

The Adams County Sheriff's Office has requested charges against two men in connection with the drug overdose deaths and near death of several county residents.
The sheriff’s office requested charges against Michael Subera, 38, of Arkdale for two counts of first degree reckless homicide-drug delivery, three counts of reckless injury-drug delivery and delivery of a narcotic drug. Charges have also been requested for Ronald Serles, 52, of Adams, for two counts of reckless injury-drug delivery and delivery of a narcotic drug.
The charges were announced in a Nov. 30 press release from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. According to online court records, Subera was charged Dec. 1, while Serles has yet to be officially charged with the updated allegations as of Dec. 7. Subera is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 5, 2021.
Subera is suspected of delivering heroin to two individuals that subsequently contributed to their deaths, according to the press release. Police also suspect Subera of being in the chain of delivery of three additional non-fatal overdoses.
Serles is suspected of delivering heroin/fentanyl to two individuals that required emergency medical intervention but survived.
The homicide charges stem from the ongoing death investigation of Brett Severin of Hancock and Hans Pietrzak of Adams, both victims of fatal overdoses in 2019.
Additional charges are the result of an investigation into a non-fatal overdose in Adams in 2019. That investigation revealed Subera delivered heroin/fentanyl to Serles, who then delivered the same heroin/fentanyl to two female victims, according to the release. Serles was also the victim of a non-fatal overdose during this incident.
