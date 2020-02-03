Adams man arrested for 12th OWI in Dane County

An Adams man is under arrest for his alleged 12th operating while intoxicated violation after a crash in Dane County.

Jeffrey Varnes, 59, of Adams is charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, 12th offense. If convicted he faces up to 15 years in prison or a fine of up to $50,000, or both.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office, in a press release, said a “concerned citizen” noticed Jeffrey Varnes’ vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway A near Highway X in Dane County. Another citizen called and reported hearing a loud crash shortly afterwards, and stated the power to her home was out.

A deputy responding to the crash scene observed a damaged utility pole, a white truck with body damage, and a man later identified as Varnes attempting to flee the scene. The deputy noted Varnes appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

Officers arrested Varnes for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, 12th offense, and cited Varnes for open intoxicants and hit and run. Varnes was then booked into the Dane County Jail.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.