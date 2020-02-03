You are the owner of this article.
Adams man arrested for 12th OWI in Dane County
Adams man arrested for 12th OWI in Dane County

An Adams man is under arrest for his alleged 12th operating while intoxicated violation after a crash in Dane County.

Jeffrey Varnes, 59, of Adams is charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, 12th offense. If convicted he faces up to 15 years in prison or a fine of up to $50,000, or both.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office, in a press release, said a “concerned citizen” noticed Jeffrey Varnes’ vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway A near Highway X in Dane County. Another citizen called and reported hearing a loud crash shortly afterwards, and stated the power to her home was out.

A deputy responding to the crash scene observed a damaged utility pole, a white truck with body damage, and a man later identified as Varnes attempting to flee the scene. The deputy noted Varnes appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

Officers arrested Varnes for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, 12th offense, and cited Varnes for open intoxicants and hit and run. Varnes was then booked into the Dane County Jail.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

