Adams man arrested for 12th OWI in Dane County

An Adams man is under arrest for his alleged 12th operating while intoxicated violation after a crash in Dane County.
Jeffrey Varnes, 59, of Adams is charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, 12th offense. If convicted he faces up to 15 years in prison or a fine of up to $50,000, or both.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office, in a press release, said a “concerned citizen” noticed Jeffrey Varnes’ vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway A near Highway X in Dane County. Another citizen called and reported hearing a loud crash shortly afterwards, and stated the power to her home was out.
A deputy responding to the crash scene observed a damaged utility pole, a white truck with body damage, and a man later identified as Varnes attempting to flee the scene. The deputy noted Varnes appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
Officers arrested Varnes for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, 12th offense, and cited Varnes for open intoxicants and hit and run. Varnes was then booked into the Dane County Jail.
