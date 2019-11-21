JUNEAU – Additional felony charges were filed this week against a 27-year-old Reeseville man who already faces felony charges for allegedly putting his child at risk.
Hansen was charged in Dodge County Wednesday for for allegedly stealing beer from Walmart on Oct. 31 and having drugs in his car at the time of the arrest.
Hansen is charged with felony counts of possession of cocaine and attempting to flee or elude an officer in addition to misdemeanor counts of retail theft, two counts of possession or illegally obtaining a prescription and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeater. He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the charges.
In addition, Hansen appeared in court for his preliminary hearing Thursday for felony charges of neglecting a child without doing specific harm to a child under 6. He could face an additional 3 ½ years in prison for that charge.
Hansen, who is currently listed in the Dodge County Jail, was allegedly involved in an incident on May 16 when he was during a robbery. Hansen allegedly was attempting to sell drugs and the drugs and money were taken.
According to the criminal complaint, his baby was about 6 feet away from Hansen when he was shot. Hansen was taken to a local hospital and later was taken to University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison. He said he feared for his daughter’s life during the attack.
According to the criminal complaint, Hansen admitted to routine drug dealing from the home where the baby lived. Hansen allegedly admitted to having thousands of dollars in inventory and cash on hand.
An arraignment in that case will occur on Dec. 4.
Hansen’s initial appearance for the new charges is scheduled Jan. 6. Hansen allegedly was at Walmart, 120 Frances Lane, when he stole a case of beer and other alcohol from the store around 7:40 p.m. Oct. 31. An employee at the store gave police the license plate and description of the car.
Beaver Dam Police attempted to stop the car, but he eluded the police. He was then spotted on Highway G. The vehicle did not stop but eventually crashed into the south ditch on Highway S. While searching the vehicle, a deputy located numerous narcotics as well as drug paraphernalia. Police found $694 in Hansen’s pockets.
