Alabama man, accused of taking officer’s gun, found not competent to stand trial

JUNEAU – A 31-year-old Alabama man was found not competent to stand trial on Wednesday for charges including pulling a gun out of a Horicon Police Officer’s holster last month.

Quamaine Dontel James was charged with one felony count of battery of a police officer, three felony counts of attempting to disarm an officer and a misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing an officer.

He appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries Wednesday for a competency hearing. De Vries found James not competent to stand trial and ordered treatment after suspending the case.

According to the criminal complaint, James was in Horicon on Oct. 11 at about 12:10 p.m. when he asked to enter the bathroom at the Ice Cream Station, 518 E. Lake St. He was told they were closed for the season and that there was a Kwik Trip down the street. James left, but returned and was at the door when a police officer arrived.

James told officers he was leaving after being told that the Ice Cream Station was closed. The officer asked James to “hang on for a second,” and James asked why he was being detained. He was told that he was being questioned about the incident.