Alabama man charged with taking Horicon Police officer's gun

James went into Nora’s Restaurant, 417 E. Lake St., and two men who identified themselves as James’ managers at John Deere approached the officer. According to the criminal complaint, one of the men said that it was James’ first day but he already was terminated for insubordination. The man said James was staying at the Hampton in Fond du Lac and they were attempting to give him a ride back to the hotel, because James did not have a car.

The managers said James did not cause any trouble but they felt he was going to, according to the criminal complaint. The men also believed he could have broken into an empty home. Horicon Police followed James as he returned to the parking lot of John Deere on West Lake Street. James was asked to stop, but he ran away but was stopped after an officer deployed his stun gun. One officer was attempting to get James in the squad, according to the complaint when James grabbed his duty pistol which was in its holster. James was saying, "Don’t kill me” at the time.

Police officers attempted to gain control but James had no reaction and an officer fell on the blacktop striking his head during the scuffle, according to the criminal complaint. James was struck with the stun gun while attempting to get into the driver’s seat of the squad car. He attempted to get control of the stun gun but the police were able to remain in control of it.