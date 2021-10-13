Alabama man charged with taking Horicon Police officer's gun

JUNEAU – A 31-year-old Alabama man was placed on a $10,000 cash bond on Tuesday for charges including pulling a gun out of a Horicon Police Officer’s holster Monday.
Quamaine Dontel James is charged with one felony count of battery of a police officer, three felony counts of attempting to disarm an officer and a misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing an officer. He could face up to 24 years in prison for the felony counts.
James appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim on Monday. James, who appeared by video after having to be extracted from his cell, had a competency exam ordered after the public defender raised concerns. As a condition of his bond, James may not have violent or abusive contact with anyone.
According to the criminal complaint, James was in Horicon on Monday at about 12:10 p.m. when he asked to enter the bathroom at the Ice Cream Station, 518 E. Lake St. He was told that they were closed for the season and that there was a Kwik Trip down the street. James left but returned and was at the door when the officer arrived.
James told officers that he was leaving after being told that the Ice Cream Station was closed. The officer asked James to “hang on for a second,” and James asked why he was being detained. He was told that he was being questioned about the incident that happened.
James went into Nora’s Restaurant, 417 E. Lake St., and two men who identified themselves as James’ managers at John Deere approached the officer. According to the criminal complaint, one of the men said that it was James’ first day but he already was terminated for insubordination. The man said James was staying at the Hampton in Fond du Lac and they were attempting to give him a ride back to the hotel, because James did not have a car.
The managers said James did not cause any trouble but they felt he was going to, according to the criminal complaint. The men also believed he could have broken into an empty home. Horicon Police followed James as he returned to the parking lot of John Deere on West Lake Street. James was asked to stop, but he ran away but was stopped after an officer deployed his stun gun. One officer was attempting to get James in the squad, according to the complaint when James grabbed his duty pistol which was in its holster. James was saying, "Don’t kill me” at the time.
Police officers attempted to gain control but James had no reaction and an officer fell on the blacktop striking his head during the scuffle, according to the criminal complaint. James was struck with the stun gun while attempting to get into the driver’s seat of the squad car. He attempted to get control of the stun gun but the police were able to remain in control of it.
Although James would not leave the squad car when the stun gun was being used on him, he did leave after being asked to leave the driver’s side seat, according to the criminal complaint. He was then detained.
While being confronted by police, James attempted to get control of the officer’s gun and two stun guns. He told officers that he did so, because he did not trust them.
He was transported to jail without incident.
A competency hearing is being scheduled for James.