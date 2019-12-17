Alleged meth dealer ran from police at Portage Walmart

A 29-year-old Portage man faces up to 25 years in prison after being charged with felony possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Andrew D. Kripps is also charged with misdemeanors of obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.

Portage Walmart employees told police Nov. 21 there were three suspicious people (two men and one woman) who had used the self-check aisle to purchase numerous clearance items, according to the criminal complaint. The employees suspected they had switched stickers from clearance items onto regular items.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A police officer watched the suspects until they went to a nearby Kwik Trip store. One of the men, later identified as Kripps, eventually returned to Walmart, where the officer questioned him. During questioning Kripps turned pale, his hands were shaking and eyes were shifting back and forth. When the officer said he would like to pat down his jacket, Kripps immediately ran from the officer and pushed himself against the sliding exit doors before waiting for them to open.