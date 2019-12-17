Alleged meth dealer ran from police at Portage Walmart

A 29-year-old Portage man faces up to 25 years in prison after being charged with felony possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
Andrew D. Kripps is also charged with misdemeanors of obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.
Portage Walmart employees told police Nov. 21 there were three suspicious people (two men and one woman) who had used the self-check aisle to purchase numerous clearance items, according to the criminal complaint. The employees suspected they had switched stickers from clearance items onto regular items.
A police officer watched the suspects until they went to a nearby Kwik Trip store. One of the men, later identified as Kripps, eventually returned to Walmart, where the officer questioned him. During questioning Kripps turned pale, his hands were shaking and eyes were shifting back and forth. When the officer said he would like to pat down his jacket, Kripps immediately ran from the officer and pushed himself against the sliding exit doors before waiting for them to open.
The complaint states that as Kripps fled, he reached into his jacket pockets and dropped items to the ground. Police pursued Kripps and under the threat of an electronic control device, he eventually gave himself up and was arrested. Police recovered the items he dropped including a portion of a spark plug that had been modified into a smoking device and a digital scale. In his jacket pocket were two baggies containing a crystalline substance and syringes.
The two baggies weighed a total of 14.4 grams and tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine, according to the complaint. Methamphetamine is sold for about $100 per gram in this area and a person who uses it commonly possesses about one-tenth of a gram, according to police.
Kripps has a bail/bond hearing scheduled for Jan. 2 in Columbia County Circuit Court.
