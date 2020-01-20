Alleged Necedah murderer attends initial hearing, additional $50,000 added to bail

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Judge Curran set the previous $1 million cash bond for Pharis during a hearing Nov. 19. Curran also ordered that Pharis have no contact with her two-month-old child, except as authorized by Juneau County Department of Health Services.

Dailey was found dead in his Necedah residence during a welfare check Nov. 12 after he did not show up to work for two days.

According to the criminal complaint, Pharis answered the door initially for authorities, and told them she did not want to report Dailey missing. About 24 minutes later, authorities returned to the residence and were let inside by a male who answered the door.

Police found Pharis unresponsive on top of her two-month-old child, with pills and medications next to her. Both Pharis and the child were transported by ambulance to the hospital.

A detective found Dailey’s decaying body in the master bedroom, covered in blankets.

Police took Pharis into custody, with charges filed by the Juneau County District Attorney on Nov. 18.

Pharis was due in court Dec. 12 for an initial appearance, but requested through her attorney an adjourned initial appearance. Pharis will next return to court May 14 for a plea hearing.

