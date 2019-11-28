A 47-year-old Portage man who allegedly burglarized the Popcorn Corner in October was arrested, a month later, for rummaging through parked vehicles.
Edgar Thorpe is accused of entering two parked vehicles in Portage on Nov. 13 and stealing from one of them. He now faces charges of felony bail jumping, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor attempted theft and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
On Oct. 7 in Portage, Thorpe allegedly broke a window of the Popcorn Corner, took two of its cash registers, cash, a bank deposit bag and collector’s coins. Thorpe faces up to 12 years and six months in prison for the felony burglary charge and is also charged with misdemeanor criminal damage to property and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. His jury trial for these charges is March 5 in Columbia County Circuit Court.
Prior to the Popcorn Corner burglary, Thorpe was charged with misdemeanors of criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and bail jumping in September and returns to court Dec. 17 on those charges, according to online court records. Records also show that another misdemeanor charge of bail jumping was filed on Oct. 5, for which Thorpe also returns to court Dec. 17.
Thorpe was charged, in June, with misdemeanors of entering a locked vehicle and theft of movable property and has a plea hearing, on these charges, set for Jan. 16, court records show.
The November complaint states Thorpe tried to steal from a vehicle parked outside of a Portage business. A witness saw Thorpe inside the vehicle and notified its owner after Thorpe had ducked down, inside, when he apparently thought he could be seen by the witness. The owner of the vehicle arrived at the scene and found Thorpe walking nearby. She confronted Thorpe about the incident, and Thorpe denied entering her car. The owner did not see anything missing from the vehicle.
On the same day Thorpe allegedly stole two packs of cigarettes and medication from a second parked vehicle in Portage, the complaint states. Thorpe told police that he was with friends at a bar when the incidents occurred, but surveillance video showed Thorpe leaving the bar prior to the vehicle break-ins. Thorpe was carrying two packs of cigarettes that matched the description of what was stolen when he was taken into custody and Thorpe smelled strongly of alcohol. Thorpe submitted to a preliminary breath test with .179% test results. Consuming alcohol is a violation of his bond conditions related to prior charges.
For the alleged vehicle theft, Thorpe has a pretrial conference Dec. 6 in Columbia County Circuit Court. Records show that on Nov. 15 the court set Thorpe's cash bond at $1,000 and, on Nov. 21, entered the address of Columbia County Jail as Thorpe's new address.
