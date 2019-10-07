JUNEAU — A 61-year-old Allenton man will spend time in jail for assaulting a woman outside a bar in Lomira almost a year ago.
David Paul Sauer pleaded no contest to felony third-degree sexual assault in July. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger withheld sentencing Monday and placed Sauer on probation for four years. As part of his probation, he must serve a year in jail.
Pfitzinger also ordered Sauer to undergo an alcohol and other drug abuse assessment and maintain absolute sobriety, and to not visit any establishment whose primary business activity includes the sale or distribution of alcohol.
According to the criminal complaint, Sauer and the woman were at Rock the House, N11710 Highway 175, on the night of Oct. 30 when he attempted to kiss the victim and touched her inappropriately when she was attempting to leave an area.
The woman said she was outside the bar in a smoking area when Sauer approached her. The woman said that she told him to stop touching her and they were just friends.
Sauer was spoken to at his place of work the next day and told the deputy that he knew the woman was not happy with him. Sauer said he misinterpreted the woman’s body language. He admitted that he felt bad for the incident.
