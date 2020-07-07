Amber alert issued for Baraboo girl missing since Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Emergency responders are organizing a volunteer search party to look for a 10-year-old Baraboo girl who has been missing since 4 p.m. Monday.

An Amber Alert issued Monday said Kodie Dutcher was suspected of having taken an unknown amount of pills and may be suicidal. She left behind her cellphone and shoes.

Dutcher, described in the alert as white, blonde with blue eyes, 4-foot-9, 110 pounds and wearing overall pants, was last seen around the 1100 block of 12th Street, according to the Baraboo Police Department.

Baraboo Police searched the area around the residence, and the Baraboo Fire Department and Wisconsin Dells K-9 unit expanded the search area on foot, according to a news release posted to the police department's Facebook page around 10 a.m. Tuesday. It said drone teams from the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office and Middleton Fire Department also helped with the search.

The Baraboo Police Department is concentrating efforts on a secondary search of the area near the residence with volunteers on foot, asking those willing to help to come to the Baraboo Civic Center, 124 2nd St. It's working on establishing a tip line and will advise when that phone number is available. If you have information, contact the Baraboo Police Department at 608-963-5622.

