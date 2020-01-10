Another CCI prisoner accused of assault in Portage

Felony assault charges have been filed against a 21-year-old Portage inmate after he allegedly spit on corrections officers twice in one year.

Xazavier R. Harrell faces up to three years and six months in prison for each felony offense and the sentences could be increased by four years due to a felony conviction in 2017 on two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety in Jefferson County.

Columbia Correctional Institution was locked down from Nov. 8 through Dec. 19 due to multiple assaults on staff, the state Department of Corrections said.

According to the criminal complaint filed Wednesday, Harrell first spit on a corrections officer on April 14, 2018. The officer received medical treatment at Divine Savior hospital for exposure to bodily fluids. The officer had been getting Harrell ready to leave his cell for a shower when he asked Harrell to face away from the door as it was being opened. Harrell objected to this and spit in the officer’s face, also making contact with his hat and shirt. The officer used his OC spray to direct Harrell back into his cell.