Another charged in connection to July drug task force raid on Baraboo residence

More than a month after her fiance was arrested in a raid on her home in the 300 block of Eleventh Street, a Baraboo woman now faces a felony charge of maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Kristi Nicole Maudlin, 28, was charged Wednesday in Sauk County Circuit Court. She faces a possible prison sentence of more than three years and fines up to $10,000.
Baraboo Police Lt. Ryan La Broscian announced in late July that Maudlin had been referred to the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office after a task force raid on the residence resulted in the arrest of Jonathan M. Stevens, 33, of Baraboo. He was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint, task force members executed a search warrant around 9 a.m. July 22, knocking on the couple’s door and announcing their intent to search the home. Maudlin answered the door and was escorted outside by officers. Stevens was called out of the bathroom and both were placed outside while authorities searched the residence.
Baraboo Police Detective George Bonham read the warrant to Maudlin, the sole name on the lease, according to the complaint. The task force claimed to have found a scale, bags used for drug storage and a bag that had 0.1 grams of methamphetamine.
Maudlin told officers she allowed Stevens to sell methamphetamine out of the residence because he was trying to support himself financially while in the process of attempting to secure disability assistance. According to the complaint, Maudlin also admitted to police that Stevens uses the methamphetamine intravenously, but she does not condone his actions. She stays away from him when he uses drugs, she said.
According to the complaint, Maudlin told an officer she has been “trying to stay clean” to get her child back and had not used any drugs in “a couple of years,” since the last time the task force raided her residence.
Law enforcement asked the pair who the methamphetamine belonged to, which prompted Stevens to say he had “taken the blame for other different crimes” and would “take the blame for this.”
“I told you, the drugs were mine,” Stevens said, according to the complaint, when an officer told them that both would be arrested if one did not confess to ownership. Part of the reason for the raid was due to tips coming in from members of the public since January. According to the complaint, Bonham had been getting information that the pair was selling psilocybin mushrooms and methamphetamine at the residence. Neighbors reported a number of visitors in short time spans, either arriving by car or walking, to the back of the home.
Maudlin is scheduled to make an initial appearance Oct. 7 in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Drew Bulin testifies
Medflight near Baraboo
Amber Lundgren in shackles
Judge sets $250K bond for Pulvermacher in Baraboo homicide case
Mike Albrecht sworn in
Car vs. trees
Amber Lundgren hearing
Wenzel and Van Wagner in courtroom
062019-sauk-news-police
Judge Klicko and attorneys Martinez and Spoentgen
Amber Lundgren homicide hearing
Riley Roth at sentencing hearing
Nigerian woman gets 3 years prison in Reedsburg fasting death case
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.