Another charged in connection to July drug task force raid on Baraboo residence

Maudlin told officers she allowed Stevens to sell methamphetamine out of the residence because he was trying to support himself financially while in the process of attempting to secure disability assistance. According to the complaint, Maudlin also admitted to police that Stevens uses the methamphetamine intravenously, but she does not condone his actions. She stays away from him when he uses drugs, she said.

According to the complaint, Maudlin told an officer she has been “trying to stay clean” to get her child back and had not used any drugs in “a couple of years,” since the last time the task force raided her residence.

Law enforcement asked the pair who the methamphetamine belonged to, which prompted Stevens to say he had “taken the blame for other different crimes” and would “take the blame for this.”

“I told you, the drugs were mine,” Stevens said, according to the complaint, when an officer told them that both would be arrested if one did not confess to ownership. Part of the reason for the raid was due to tips coming in from members of the public since January. According to the complaint, Bonham had been getting information that the pair was selling psilocybin mushrooms and methamphetamine at the residence. Neighbors reported a number of visitors in short time spans, either arriving by car or walking, to the back of the home.