Appleton man dies in head-on crash on Highway 23 in Green Lake County, authorities say
alert

Fatal crash in Green Lake County

An Appleton man died in this head-on crash on Highway 23 on Wednesday afternoon, the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office reported.

 GREEN LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

An Appleton man died in a head-on crash on Highway 23 on Wednesday afternoon, the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Callers reported the crash on Highway 23 near Highway W about 3:20 p.m. and emergency responders arrived at the scene at 3:24 p.m., Chief Deputy Matthew L. Vande Kolk said in a statement.

Investigators determined that a westbound black Jeep SUV crossed the center line and struck an eastbound white Ford SUV head-on, Vande Kolk said.

The 51-year-old Appleton man who was driving the Ford SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 43-year-old Fond du Lac woman who was driving the Jeep SUV was taken to Theda Care Berlin for treatment of her injuries, Vande Kolk said.

The crash remains under investigation. Highway 23 was detoured for about five hours.

