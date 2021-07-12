Appleton man found guilty by jury of possession of over $40,000 of methamphetamines

FOND DU LAC – A 45-year-old Appleton man was found guilty Friday of multiple felonies including possession of methamphetamines, which had an estimated value of $43,000.
“This was a significant law enforcement investigation that went across state lines and involved law enforcement agencies from the Fox Valley down to the Kenosha area, including local drug task force,” Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney said, who prosecuted the case. “Their dedicated work has made our entire region safer through the arrest and conviction of Tony Weaver, a significant drug dealer.”
Weaver was convicted of nine felonies, including possession of nearly 1 pound of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, eluding a traffic officer and six counts of felony bail jumping following a three day jury trial. In addition, Weaver was found guilty of a felony count of possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer and operating after revocation.
On April 30, 2019, law enforcement attempted a traffic stop of Weaver on Interstate 41 and Weaver eluded the traffic stop by running a red light at the Highway 151 off ramp with cross traffic in excess of 55 mph, according to the press release from the Fond du Lac District Attorney’s Office. Weaver was later located with 439 grams of methamphetamine found near his vehicle. The traffic stop came after a nearly yearlong multijurisdictional investigation into methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine trafficking in the Fox Valley in which Weaver was a target of the investigation.
Agencies involved in this investigation include: Lake Winnebago Metropolitan Enforcement Group - Drug Unit, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, Appleton Police Department, Menasha Police Department, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, City of Fond du Lac Police Department, Kenosha area law enforcement, Division of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin Crime Lab, Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office, and the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office.
Weaver faces over 40 years of initial prison confinement. A sentencing hearing has not yet been sentenced.