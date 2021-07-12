Appleton man found guilty by jury of possession of over $40,000 of methamphetamines

FOND DU LAC – A 45-year-old Appleton man was found guilty Friday of multiple felonies including possession of methamphetamines, which had an estimated value of $43,000.

“This was a significant law enforcement investigation that went across state lines and involved law enforcement agencies from the Fox Valley down to the Kenosha area, including local drug task force,” Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney said, who prosecuted the case. “Their dedicated work has made our entire region safer through the arrest and conviction of Tony Weaver, a significant drug dealer.”

Weaver was convicted of nine felonies, including possession of nearly 1 pound of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, eluding a traffic officer and six counts of felony bail jumping following a three day jury trial. In addition, Weaver was found guilty of a felony count of possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer and operating after revocation.