Appleton man sentenced to 10 years in prison after a pound a meth found in car

JUNEAU – A 39-year-old Appleton man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession with the intent of delivering amphetamine.
Justin Kautzer, currently residing in the Jackson Correctional Institution, appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries. De Vries also placed Kautzer on 10 years of an extended sentence for the felony charge that Kautzer was found guilty of in August.
As conditions of his extended sentence, Kautzer must complete an AODA assessment and obtain a mental health assessment. He must maintain absolute sobriety and may not enter any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale of alcohol. He many not possess, purchase, transport or consume alcohol, illegal substances or anyone who is incapacitated. He must maintain full time employment and/or education. He also may not have any contact with his cohort.
“Methamphetamine has rapidly become the primary controlled substance threat in our community,” Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said in a press release. “Its use leads to psychotic, depraved, violent conduct, and it is highly addictive. This individual admits to distributing 50 pounds of the meth over a matter of months. He peddles poison for profit, and presents a grave danger to the fabric of our community. He belongs in prison.”
According to the press release from the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office, officers with the Lake Winnebago Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit were conducting surveillance on two individuals that they believed were selling meth in the area on Sept, 24, 2020. The vehicle had just returned from a Milwaukee residence when it stopped at a gas station in the town of Lomira. Officers recognized the driver as Kautzer, who had multiple active warrants for his arrest from different counties. Kautzer and his passenger were arrested.
After officers received a positive hit on the vehicle from the Department’s K9, officers searched and located a bag containing 425.7 grams of methamphetamine. Both Kautzer and his passenger admitted to officers that they sell roughly a pound of methamphetamine in a two-day period and over 50 pounds since 2019. Kautzer who has multiple priors for drugs, battery and is a sex offender was on probation at time of this incident.