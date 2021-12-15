Appleton man sentenced to 10 years in prison after a pound a meth found in car

JUNEAU – A 39-year-old Appleton man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession with the intent of delivering amphetamine.

Justin Kautzer, currently residing in the Jackson Correctional Institution, appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries. De Vries also placed Kautzer on 10 years of an extended sentence for the felony charge that Kautzer was found guilty of in August.

As conditions of his extended sentence, Kautzer must complete an AODA assessment and obtain a mental health assessment. He must maintain absolute sobriety and may not enter any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale of alcohol. He many not possess, purchase, transport or consume alcohol, illegal substances or anyone who is incapacitated. He must maintain full time employment and/or education. He also may not have any contact with his cohort.