An Armenian man is facing up to 105 years in prison after his arrest for repeated sexual assault of a child.
Terrance Conery, 57, of Armenia is charged in Juneau County Circuit Court with felonies repeated sexual assault of a child, incest with a child by stepparent, and child enticement. He faces up to 40 years in prison or a fine of up $100,000, or both, for both the sexual assault and incest charges, and up to 25 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000, or both, for the child enticement charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
Detective Shawn Goyette interviewed a minor female victim on Aug. 26. The victim told Goyette that Conery began assaulting her in the fourth grade, and continued until shortly before she started her sophomore year of high school.
The victim told Goyette that she believed about 20 assaults occurred in Wisconsin, but she was unable to remember all of the assaults. The victim described multiple assaults to Goyette, including that Conery said during one of the assaults, “I rape little girls for fun.”
Goyette interviewed Conery, who stated he was aware of the allegations made against him. He admitted to “being inappropriate… a number of years ago.” Asked what he meant by inappropriate, Conery said “Touching her… I haven’t touched her in a long time. I don’t know why I did it.”
Conery stated the assaults began at their residence in another state, and continued when they moved to Wisconsin. The accounts Conery gave of the assaults matched numerous aspects of Goyette’s interview with the victim.
Asked how he felt during the assaults, Conery stated “That’s just it. I don’t get it. It was kind of a, it was just an act. I didn’t get pleasure from it. It just, I dunno. I don’t know why I did it.”
Conery is scheduled for an initial appearance Nov. 6 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
