Arrest warrant issued for Necedah man charged with child sexual assault

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko issued a search warrant Wednesday for a Necedah man accused of sexually assaulting a child in 2018.

Lavern A. Scharnow III, 43, was charged with felony first-degree child sexual assault of a person under 12. Scharnow, who goes by the name “Rush,” faces a maximum prison sentence of 60 years.

According to the criminal complaint, a teenager was interviewed at Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center and described being sexually assaulted by Scharnow in a residence near Lime Ridge. While other adults at the home were distracted outside, the then 11-year-old was taken to another room. Scharnow ordered that the 11-year-old undress before sexually assaulting the child.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The teen recalled Scharnow saying that if the child told anyone, they would be angry and advised the 11-year-old not to say anything about the assault.

In an August interview, Scharnow spoke to a detective from the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office and a deputy from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office where he said he didn’t remember committing any type of sexual assault against a child at that residence.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.