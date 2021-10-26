 Skip to main content
Arrest warrant issued in Columbia County escape case
Arrest warrant issued in Columbia County escape case

A Montello woman allegedly escaped the Columbia County Jail as part of a work release program.

Samantha A. Babcock, 35, Montello, is charged with escape-criminal arrest, a class H felony, and an arrest warrant was issued Columbia County Judge Todd Hepler on Tuesday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, around 7 a.m. on Sept. 29 jail staff received information regarding inmate Babcock. The witness told an officer that they were supposed to bring Babcock back to the jail following a shift at Golden Years Assisted Living.

The witness said an employee at the facility said Babcock arrived at work, spoke to someone and left the site and did not return. Sgt. Kyle Williams asked the witness about contacting the Babcock. The witness said they attempted to contact Babcock several times but was unsuccessful.

Sgt. Williams reported Babcock left the jail around 10:15 p.m. for a night shift from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. on the evening on Sept. 28. On Oct. 15 jail staff confirmed Babcock had still not returned to the jail.

102721-port-news-babcock-1

Samantha A. Babcock booking photo from September

 COLUMBIA COUNTY JAIL/Contributed
