Arrest warrants issued for Portage pair accused of string of Dells resorts thefts

Arrest warrants have been filed for a pair suspected of a string of thefts in resorts throughout Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton.

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Wendy J. N. Klicko issued the warrants Monday for Jaszmine M. Gottschalk, 23, and Ethan R. Garrison, 21, both of Portage.

According to the criminal complaint, the pair allegedly stole bags from visitors staying at the Great Wolf Lodge and Kalahari Resort between April 2 and May 8.

Great Wolf Guests first reported their items being stolen around 11 a.m. April 2. Five people said that their bags containing personal items, cash and debit cards were taken from a specific area while owners were at the waterpark. Some were found in nearby trash cans, while others like car keys and money, were reported missing.

Roughly two hours later, callers also reported that their items were stolen from the waterpark at Kalahari. A security officer gave officers the license plate number of people suspected of the theft. Other people called after discovering their items missing, like a woman whose Air Pods, clothing, car keys, $100 in cash and two purses were stolen while they were at the waterpark. Another said $500 in cash, car keys, license, and glasses were taken.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}