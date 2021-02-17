Arson suspect says he set fire that destroyed home as distraction, threatened violence against ex-girlfriend

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A resident of the home said one of Imhoff’s friends indicated he was traveling south, likely to Madison. When the deputy spoke to the friend over the phone, he told Meeker that Imhoff had said over the messaging app Snapchat that he “joked about lighting the house on fire.”

The friend said Imhoff was upset recently after a romantic relationship ended and being in a truck accident. He also said Imhoff was likely heading to Madison because he had threatened to burn down the house of or stab his ex-girlfriend, who lives there.

According to a report of calls that day from Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes, officers responded to Imhoff banging on a door at a central Madison home but did not find him there, instead pulling him over in a vehicle taken from the residence and handing him over to Sauk County deputies.

Det. Clay Lins of the sheriff’s office interviewed Imhoff, who said he was “having a bad day” and explained it was due to being yelled at for taking a car that didn’t belong to him and upon returning it, being blamed for a strange noise it was making. He said he packed a bag due to things bothering him over multiple days and planned to leave. Imhoff then said he thought a small fire would cause a distraction for him to get away.