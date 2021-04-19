Attorney: Wind caused fatal Delton crash, not La Crosse man driving with 0.09% BAC, cocaine in system

In the first jury trial held in Sauk County Circuit Court in more than a year since the COVID-19 pandemic took over Wisconsin, the attorney for the accused told a jury as it sat behind plexiglass dividers that his client did not cause a car accident that resulted in the deaths of two people and injuries of another two.

Albart B. Shores, 58, of La Crosse, faces 15 felony charges in relation to a traffic accident in October 2018 that resulted in the deaths of two people. They include homicide by use of a vehicle, injury by use of a vehicle, driving while intoxicated with a passenger under 16 and others related to driving while intoxicated or under the influence of a controlled substance.

His attorney, Jeremiah Meyer-O’Day, said that the 0.094% alcohol level, which is higher than the legal level to drive of 0.08%, and cocaine found in blood samples taken from Shores roughly two hours after the accident do not prove he was driving impaired.

The attorney went on to say weather conditions that day, namely a strong wind, was likely what caused the accident. He posited that either no one is to blame or that the other vehicle struck Shores’ first and that the scene of the accident was not handled correctly immediately after the crash.