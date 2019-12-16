Attorneys set preliminary hearing for Sauk County homicide suspect

When first questioned, Lundgren told authorities she hadn’t seen Lytle in more than a decade and that they had dated briefly. Later in the interview, she admitted to having exchanged messages with him in the weeks before they decided to meet in Sauk County.

According to the criminal complaint, Lundgren said after leaving the casino, she and Lytle drove around with no specific destination ending up in a turnaround area of North Hein Road near Levee Road in the town of Fairfield. Lundgren said that Lytle said spending time with her was “a waste of time” before he got out of the car and pulled her out of the driver side. She said he then pushed her down and tried to get on top of her but she hit him and he fell to his knees facing away from her. When she was able to free herself, Lundgren said she turned back to the car and grabbed a .38-caliber handgun she carries in her purse.