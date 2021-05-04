 Skip to main content
Authorities identify Sauk City man killed in crash in town of Roxbury
Authorities identify Sauk City man killed in crash in town of Roxbury

Dane County Medical Examiner's Office generic file photo

Authorities have identified the Sauk City man who was killed in a crash in the town of Roxbury on Saturday morning.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Tyler J. Plescia, 30, was the driver killed when he was ejected from his pickup truck in the crash on Highway 188 shortly after 5 a.m.

Plescia was pronounced dead at the scene and preliminary results of a forensic examination confirmed that he died of crash injuries, the Medical Examiner’s Office said in a report.

Deputies believe Plescia was driving a 2003 Chevy Silverado south on Highway 188 when he lost control and the vehicle rolled off the road. Plescia was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the truck. Alcohol and speed appear to be "contributing factors" to the crash, Lt. Jessamy Torres said in a report.

This death remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Office.

