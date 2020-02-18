You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Authorities looking for convicted dog killer who didn't return to Portage jail
0 comments
breaking top story

Authorities looking for convicted dog killer who didn't return to Portage jail

{{featured_button_text}}

Law enforcement is looking for a Portage man convicted of killing a dog with a hammer after he didn’t return to jail from work release.

Brandon Shearer, 32, was supposed to return to Columbia County Jail at 3 a.m. Tuesday but didn’t, Sheriff Roger Brandner said in a news release.

His last reported address is W10445 State Road 16, Lot 36, Portage.

Shearer is serving 360- and 180-day sentences until Jan. 15, 2021 on charges of mistreating animals, disorderly conduct, battery, strangulation and suffocation, contact after domestic abuse arrest, theft and felony bail jumping, Brandner said.

Portage man gets nine months in jail for killing dog with hammer

According to the criminal complaint, Shearer killed the dog with a hammer because he was upset it had defecated in the house.

Anyone who is aware of Shearer’s whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at 608-742-4166.

Brandon Shearer 021920

Shearer

Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News