Authorities looking for convicted dog killer who didn't return to Portage jail

Law enforcement is looking for a Portage man convicted of killing a dog with a hammer after he didn’t return to jail from work release.

Brandon Shearer, 32, was supposed to return to Columbia County Jail at 3 a.m. Tuesday but didn’t, Sheriff Roger Brandner said in a news release.

His last reported address is W10445 State Road 16, Lot 36, Portage.

Shearer is serving 360- and 180-day sentences until Jan. 15, 2021 on charges of mistreating animals, disorderly conduct, battery, strangulation and suffocation, contact after domestic abuse arrest, theft and felony bail jumping, Brandner said.

According to the criminal complaint, Shearer killed the dog with a hammer because he was upset it had defecated in the house.

Anyone who is aware of Shearer’s whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at 608-742-4166.

