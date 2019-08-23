Authorities arrested five teenage boys Friday after a high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle south of Portage.
Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said in a news release Friday that deputies at 2:27 p.m. responded to a report that the Dane County Sheriff's Office was using GPS to track a 13-year-old boy driving a 2017 Ford Fusion believed to be stolen.
The suspect vehicle was seen traveling north on Highway 51 at 2:42 p.m. Authorities attempted to conduct a traffic stop and pursued the Fusion at speeds of more than 95 mph before it stopped just south of Portage.
Police identified five teenage boys inside the vehicle and arrested them all. Authorities closed the road for a short time, Brandner said.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.
The Portage Police Department and Blystone's Towing assisted deputies on scene.
