Authorities say a Montello man made up a story that he was attacked and restrained with zip ties at his workplace.
Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said in a news release that Darrel Moll, 45, called and texted his wife Wednesday telling her he was being held against his will at work.
Moll's wife contacted the sheriff's office, and after reviewing several messages, deputies responded to the town of Pacific business. Deputies noticed a door was ajar and found Moll zip-tied to a chair while yelling for help.
Moll initially told investigators he was struck over the head from behind by an unknown subject at the end of the work day. Moll said he was knocked unconscious and restrained before the suspect demanded he call his wife or else he would be killed.
Investigators found no evidence to support Moll's story such as evidence on scene or visible injuries to Moll, Brandner said.
During a follow-up interview, Moll admitted to police he had made up the story and tied himself to the chair.
Authorities arrested Moll and took him to Columbia County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a telephone and obstructing an officer.
