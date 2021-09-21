Bachelor party death leads to reckless homicide charges against Lodi man

During initial interviews with each of the witnesses, the witnesses stated they were at a tavern for about 30 minutes where they had one drink then left to go to a gentleman’s club. Zeman was driving about 45 mph with the four witnesses in the cab and the victim in the bed of the truck when they heard a thud. The witnesses said there were no road hazards and Zeman appeared in “good shape to drive.”

Upon stopping the truck they ran back about 30 seconds to the area where the noise was heard and saw blood. Zeman was “freaking out,” and a witness called 911. Zeman ran back to the truck and then drove off in the direction they were traveling. The witnesses stated they believed Zeman was going to go for help, but Zeman did not return.

According to the initial statements from the witnesses, Zeman was not driving recklessly and the victim was not engaged in any behavior like “surfing” that would cause the victim to fall out. The witnesses denied that the group coordinated their story relating to the crash.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}