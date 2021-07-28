Bail increased to $500,000 in Mt. Olympus sex assault case

An Illinois man accused of assaulting girls and women in a Wisconsin Dells wave pool recently saw his cash bond increase from $10,000 to $500,000.
Rogelio Hernandez-Palencia, 33, of Liberty Heights, faces more than 121 years of maximum prison time and fines up to $320,000 on three felony charges of sexual assault of a child under 16 and two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree sexual assault.
According to the criminal complaint, Lake Delton police officers went to the Mt. Olympus waterpark around 4 p.m. July 12 after a man was caught by lifeguards and other staff “intentionally grabbing” girls in the Poseidon’s Rage wave pool.
The children were not part of a group, but in separate areas of the pool. The 13-year-old, 14-year-old and 15-year-old told police that they were standing and waiting for a wave to hit, then they would dive into the water. While under the water, they felt someone grab their body.
One said she noticed a man standing behind her but didn’t think about it until she started swimming with a wave and felt someone grabbing her butt and trying to violate her with his fingers. When the wave stopped, so did the contact. The child said when lifeguards apprehended Hernandez-Palencia, she recognized him as the man standing behind her.
A woman in the wave pool said when a wave came, she felt a man who had been behind her place his fingers on her genitals on the outside of her swimming suit.
Two other children reported experiencing similar violations as to the first, with one of them crying as she described Hernandez-Palencia attempting to assault her underneath a swimming suit.
Lifeguards told police that after one of the children pointed him out, they watched Hernandez-Palencia stand in one area of the pool and as a wave came, they saw swimmers react to his alleged assault. Then he would move to a new area of the pool and repeat the action. A worker at the waterpark said he saw Hernandez-Palencia doing this because of the clear water. He said two other people told him they had been groped as well but didn’t want to talk to police about it before taking Hernandez-Palencia out to the parking lot to be handed over to police officers.
Lake Delton Officer Brandon Koziol spoke with Hernandez-Palencia, who said he had been diving in the waves for a few days before that day with no issue. Hernandez-Palencia allegedly smiled and told the officer that if the accusers said he touched them inappropriately then he did and that he “feels bad now” and wanted to apologize.
During a hearing July 22, Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett agreed to raise the cash bond previously set at $10,000 to $500,000 after an argument by assistant district attorney Emily Eklund.
Conditions of the bond include no contact with the five accusers, their homes, where they work or where they go to school. Hernandez-Palencia is forbidden from having any unsupervised contact with minors and must maintain absolute sobriety, possess no alcohol and not enter any bars or liquor stores.
GALLERY: Sauk County cops, courts
'I'm sorry, that's all I can say'
Defense attorney Jeremiah Meyer-O'Day
Drew Bulin testifies
Medflight near Baraboo
Sauk County Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen
Amber Lundgren in shackles
Albart B. Shores trial
Judge sets $250K bond for Pulvermacher in Baraboo homicide case
Mike Albrecht sworn in
Car vs. trees
Pulvermacher listens
Amber Lundgren hearing
Wenzel and Van Wagner in courtroom
062019-sauk-news-police
Judge Klicko and attorneys Martinez and Spoentgen
Amber Lundgren homicide hearing
Riley Roth at sentencing hearing
Nigerian woman gets 3 years prison in Reedsburg fasting death case
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.