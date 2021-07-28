Bail increased to $500,000 in Mt. Olympus sex assault case

Two other children reported experiencing similar violations as to the first, with one of them crying as she described Hernandez-Palencia attempting to assault her underneath a swimming suit.

Lifeguards told police that after one of the children pointed him out, they watched Hernandez-Palencia stand in one area of the pool and as a wave came, they saw swimmers react to his alleged assault. Then he would move to a new area of the pool and repeat the action. A worker at the waterpark said he saw Hernandez-Palencia doing this because of the clear water. He said two other people told him they had been groped as well but didn’t want to talk to police about it before taking Hernandez-Palencia out to the parking lot to be handed over to police officers.

Lake Delton Officer Brandon Koziol spoke with Hernandez-Palencia, who said he had been diving in the waves for a few days before that day with no issue. Hernandez-Palencia allegedly smiled and told the officer that if the accusers said he touched them inappropriately then he did and that he “feels bad now” and wanted to apologize.

During a hearing July 22, Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett agreed to raise the cash bond previously set at $10,000 to $500,000 after an argument by assistant district attorney Emily Eklund.