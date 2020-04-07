Bail remains in place for Lomira mother charged with 3-year-old's death

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU – Bail remains in place for a 32-year-old Lomira woman accused of neglect in her son’s death following a motion hearing Tuesday.

Jamie Hildebrandt is charged with a felony count of neglecting a child where the consequence is death. She could face up to 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine if convicted of the charge.

Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Steven Bauer determined that the cash bail is reasonably necessary.

Hildenbrandt's 3-year-old son died March 6. An autopsy by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner found multiple blunt force trauma injuries including contusions to the boy's head, chest, back and upper and lower extremities. He had abrasions to his head, face, chest and upper and lower extremities, a large subgaleal scalp hemorrhage and injuries to the child’s pancreas and an area of his stomach.

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement spoke to Hildebrandt March 10 at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. During the interview, Hildebrandt allegedly said she went to the bathroom in the midst of changing his diaper, and forgot the boy was on the floor accidentally stepping on him.

Hildebrandt said she thought she had stepped on the boy’s ribs, but they did not feel broken, the complaint states. She then helped the boy to his bed.