JUNEAU – A 20-year-old Madison man appeared in court on Thursday for allegedly burglarizing the Thirsty Beaver, 500 Madison St., the previous day.
Momodou K. Jammeh is charged with felony counts of burglary to a building or a dwelling, possession of burglarious tools and two counts of bail jumping. In addition, he faces a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer. He could face up to 28 years in prison and a $65,000 fine if convicted of all the charges.
Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim placed Jammeh on a $25,000 cash bond. As conditions of his bond, he may not have direct or indirect contact or communications with the victims.
According to the criminal complaint, Beaver Dam Police were dispatched to Thirsty Beaver on Wednesday at 5:30 a.m. Jammeh was first seen when officers arrived on the scene with a mask covering his face and walking south by the wooded area around the lake. Beaver Dam Police began pursuing him and he continued to run through the wooded area before he jumped into Beaver Dam Lake.
An officer heard him swimming in the water, but he came back into the wooded area and was taken into custody. Jammeh had a container of Carmex and two flashlights in his possession. Also police found a metal hammer near the mask he had been wearing.
Police cleared the Thirsty Beaver building through the door that was left open and heard the alarm going off when they entered the building. A window was shattered on the south side of the building and the cash register was hanging from the cord behind the building.
The owner of Thirsty Beaver arrived at the scene and was able to show photos of the suspect inside the building.
Jammeh gave officers fake names including “Soaked” for a last name. Beaver Dam Police were able to identify Jammeh through the Fast ID system at Dodge County Jail. It was then that they found out that he had warrants for his arrest through Dane County.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 12.
