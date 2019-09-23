JUNEAU — A 62-year-old Theresa man was placed on a $150,000 cash bond Monday on charges that he allegedly sexually assaulted an 8-year-old girl while she was visiting a family member last summer.
Chris Christianson is charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 12. He could face up to 60 years in prison if convicted of the charge.
Christianson appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Steven Bauer. He was ordered to not have any direct nor indirect contact with the victim nor any contact with any minor. In addition, he must maintain absolute sobriety and may not possess firearms.
According to the criminal complaint, the girl was staying with the family member last August when she called her mother to report that she had been sexually assaulted.
Christianson was made aware of the accusations Aug. 26 and shot himself while at the northbound wayside, N10048 Highway 41, in Lomira. According to the criminal complaint, Christianson was taken to St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.
He was injured, but able to speak to officers. Police spoke to Christianson and he admitted to going near the girl where she was sleeping in order to turn off a television
A member of the girl’s family received a call from Christianson and he allegedly admitted to sexually assaulting the girl. The family member said Christianson was intoxicated that night.
He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Oct. 3.
