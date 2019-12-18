Bail set at $500,000 in Mayville stabbing case

The victim told EMTs that he had been drinking in his apartment with another man when the other man came out of the bathroom with a knife and attacked him.

Video footage was obtained from a Mayville bar where the two had been at a birthday party. According to the criminal complaint, another man told police where Cortez Hernandez lived and police arrived there. Spots of fresh blood were found at the home and Cortez Hernandez was found inside a chest freezer in the basement. In addition, the clothes that were believed to be worn at the time of the attack was in the washing machine and a knife was found at the home.

The other person living in the house told police that Cortez Hernandez told him that he just murdered someone and that Cortez Hernandez was covered in blood.

Cortez Hernandez was spoken to around 1 p.m., Sunday. According to the complaint, he said he remembered going to the bar and then going to the victim’s house to drink beer. However he had no memory about what happened after that.