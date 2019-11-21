A Necedah woman accused of killing her boyfriend is being held on $1 million bail.
Crystal Pharis, 27, of Necedah, is facing first degree intentional homicide charges in the death of Jason Dailey, 26. Pharis also faces charges of hiding a corpse, neglecting a child, and bail jumping.
Judge Paul Curran set the cash bond for Pharis during a hearing Nov. 19. Curran also ordered that Pharis have no contact with her two-month-old child, except as authorized by Juneau County Department of Health Services.
Pharis was ordered to surrender her passport, if she has one, to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, and was told not to leave the state.
Dailey was found dead in his Necedah residence during a welfare check Nov. 12 after he did not show up to work for two days.
You have free articles remaining.
According to the criminal complaint, Pharis answered the door initially for authorities, and told them she did not want to report Dailey missing. About 24 minutes later, authorities returned to the residence and were let inside by a male who answered the door.
Police found Pharis unresponsive on top of her two-month-old child, with pills and medications next to her. Both Pharis and the child were transported by ambulance to the hospital.
A detective found Dailey’s decaying body in the master bedroom, covered in blankets.
Police took Pharis into custody, with charges filed by the Juneau County District Attorney on Nov. 18.
Pharis is next due in court Dec. 12 for an initial appearance at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)