Baraboo auto shop owner charged with vehicle theft

A local auto shop owner has been accused of stealing a truck from a man within hours after the man bought it from someone else.
Donald C. Pagel, 59, of Baraboo, was charged in Sauk County Circuit Court with felony theft of movable property. He faces a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and fines up to $25,000.
According to the complaint, a sheriff’s deputy called Pagel in late October. Pagel said he didn’t know anything about a white pick-up truck but a month later in another discussion, Pagel said the 2004 GMC 3500 was purchased by him.
Pagel owns Don’s Auto Repair, S3316 Evergreen Road, in rural Baraboo.
Pagel said he sent his employee, Dave Jahn, to buy the truck for about $11,500 and showed the deputy a title with his name signed on the document.
In talking to the man who reported the possible theft, the deputy was told the man was the one who paid that amount to the independent seller, not Jahn.
He told the deputy that he didn’t immediately think about the title because he had to go away for three weeks. He said he knew Jahn didn’t have a working vehicle and offered the GMC to him for use until his car was fixed. The man said he never told Jahn he could keep the vehicle or that someone else could sign the title.
The seller told police that he remembered being paid by the man, not Jahn or Pagel. He also remembered the man calling to ask where the title was and telling him that the document was in the glovebox of the vehicle.
In another interview, Pagel said he didn’t have any records to show he paid cash for the GMC but that he “was tired of being harassed over this issue.”
According to the complaint, a deputy spoke to a bank teller at BMO Harris in Reedsburg, who said she was aware of the alleged vehicle theft. She said both the seller and the man who claimed to have purchased the GMC have separate accounts at the bank. She said she remembered the man withdrawing cash in about the amount he claimed to have paid for the truck and the seller depositing the same amount a few days later.
Pagel is scheduled to make an initial appearance July 21 in court.
