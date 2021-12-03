 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baraboo auto shop owner sees truck theft charges dismissed
0 Comments
alert top story

Baraboo auto shop owner sees truck theft charges dismissed

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sauk County Courthouse stock 3 wiscnews web only
BRAD ALLEN/News Republic

A local auto shop owner accused of stealing a truck from a man who had brought it to him for repairs saw his charges dismissed Thursday during a preliminary hearing in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Donald C. Pagel

Pagel

Donald C. Pagel, 59, of Baraboo, had faced a single felony count of theft of movable property up to $100,000 in value. It was dismissed by Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko, who ordered that no probable cause could be found after questioning of a Sauk County Sheriff’s deputy and arguments from both the prosecutor and Pagel’s attorney, Blake Duren.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to the criminal complaint, a couple told police that they had brought vehicles to Pagel for service at Don’s Auto Shop, S3316 Evergreen Road, in late October 2020, which included a white 2004 GMC 3500 pickup truck. Pagel told the officer he didn’t remember a request for services but that he had acquired that truck by advising an employee, David Jahn, to purchase it from an individual.

Jahn told police he paid for the truck, but the man who sold it said a different person had given him the cash. Jahn said that man was with him when the truck was purchased. But that man said he had bought the truck and offered to let Jahn drive it because his car wasn’t working at the time.

In a second interview with police, Pagel said he didn’t have any records to show he paid cash for the GMC but that he “was tired of being harassed over this issue.”

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News